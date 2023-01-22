NCPA Exclusive Cover Copy 9-1 (1).png

Jack Lewis with his first bear after 82 years of hunting.

 OutdoorNews.com | Deborah Weisberg

Lehigh County, Pa. — On Oct. 21, Jack Lewis, a 96-year-old Pennsylvania hunter from Lehigh County, achieved a lifelong goal by successfully harvesting his first black bear.

Lewis, an avid outdoorsman since the age of 12, told Outdoor News that he has hunted for deer, turkeys, and waterfowl every season, with the exception of the two years he served as a Navy seaman in World War II.

On this fateful day, Lewis was able to take down a 250-pound bruin with the help of his son, Jack Jr., and close friends Tom and Don Knoblach.

Though it took him 82 years to finally bag a bear, Lewis is grateful for the experience and plans to have a rug made from the animal's hide.

To hear what Jack had to say about the experience, check out Deborah Weisberg's piece: "At 96 years young, Pennsylvania hunter finally gets a bear."

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.