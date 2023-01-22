Lehigh County, Pa. — On Oct. 21, Jack Lewis, a 96-year-old Pennsylvania hunter from Lehigh County, achieved a lifelong goal by successfully harvesting his first black bear.

Lewis, an avid outdoorsman since the age of 12, told Outdoor News that he has hunted for deer, turkeys, and waterfowl every season, with the exception of the two years he served as a Navy seaman in World War II.

On this fateful day, Lewis was able to take down a 250-pound bruin with the help of his son, Jack Jr., and close friends Tom and Don Knoblach.

Though it took him 82 years to finally bag a bear, Lewis is grateful for the experience and plans to have a rug made from the animal's hide.

To hear what Jack had to say about the experience, check out Deborah Weisberg's piece: "At 96 years young, Pennsylvania hunter finally gets a bear."

