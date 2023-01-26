NCPA Exclusive Cover Copy 9-1 (2).png

Phil and Jenn Tompkins, co-owners of "Rent The Chicken."

 'Fox & Friends' | Rent The Chicken

A couple from Pennsylvania has a business called "Rent The Chicken" that they believe could help with the rising cost of eggs.

Phil and Jenn Tompkins, co-owners of "Rent The Chicken," based out of Freeport, Pennsylvania, say their services are available throughout most of the U.S. for aspiring chicken-owners to try.

The unique business offering is trying to create a new space in the rental industry. As the price of eggs goes up, the chicken-rental model becomes more and more feasible.

Their service allows customers to rent a portable chicken coop with two to four egg-laying hens for a six-month period. The rental includes support from the Tompkins. The hens can lay up to two dozen eggs per week. 

According to the United State Department of Agriculture, the average price of eggs in parts of the country has more than doubled in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Phil and Jenn Tompkins recently went on "Fox & Friends" to talk about their rental business and who it could help.

