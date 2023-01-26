A couple from Pennsylvania has a business called "Rent The Chicken" that they believe could help with the rising cost of eggs.

Phil and Jenn Tompkins, co-owners of "Rent The Chicken," based out of Freeport, Pennsylvania, say their services are available throughout most of the U.S. for aspiring chicken-owners to try.

The unique business offering is trying to create a new space in the rental industry. As the price of eggs goes up, the chicken-rental model becomes more and more feasible.

Their service allows customers to rent a portable chicken coop with two to four egg-laying hens for a six-month period. The rental includes support from the Tompkins. The hens can lay up to two dozen eggs per week.

According to the United State Department of Agriculture, the average price of eggs in parts of the country has more than doubled in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Phil and Jenn Tompkins recently went on "Fox & Friends" to talk about their rental business and who it could help.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.