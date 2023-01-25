The state of Pennsylvania is setting enforceable limits on two chemicals found in about one-fourth of the state's drinking water systems.

The state's Environmental Quality Board has established maximum contaminant levels for perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) in drinking water.

According to a report from the Bay Journal, studies have linked exposure to certain PFAS to health problems such as decreased fertility, developmental delays in children, and reduced immunity to infection.

PFOA and PFOS have been used in a wide variety of consumer and industrial products since the 1940s, including nonstick cookware and waterproof and stain-resistant fabrics. However, their use in firefighting foam has led to widespread contamination of ground and surface waters, particularly on military bases and at airports.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, starting Jan. 1, 2024, all water systems serving more than 350 people must begin monitoring for PFOA and PFOS, while smaller systems have until the beginning of 2025.

The state has also started providing financial assistance to water systems with some of the worst PFAS contamination and expects to do more in the future.

The limits adopted by Pennsylvania, 14 parts per trillion (ppt) for PFOA and 18 ppt for PFOS, are less stringent than the new recommendations by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which has pledged to propose maximum contaminant levels by the end of 2022, with final action projected to take place by the end of 2023.

Legislation

Legislators are also addressing PFAS concerns. A bill has been introduced in the Pennsylvania Senate to restrict firefighting foams containing PFAS.

Senate Bill 144, known as the Firefighting Foam Management Act, would restrict the use of foam containing PFAS chemicals beginning Jan. 1, 2024 and direct the State Fire Commissioner to assist firefighting entities with evaluating and determining how to transition to the use of class B firefighting foam that does not contain a PFAS chemical.

The legislation would not impact the continued use of firefighting foams during emergency situations.

