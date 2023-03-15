NCPA Exclusive Cover Copy 10-1 (20).png

Sophia Rodriguez had a world record-breaking performance at the Nike Indoor Nationals.

 Lock Haven University

On Friday, March 10, eighth-grader Sophia Rodriguez from Dallastown, Pennsylvania, made history by setting a new World U14 two-mile record at the Nike Indoor Nationals held at the Armory in New York City.

The talented youngster clocked a remarkable time of 10:20.68, smashing the previous record and cementing her position as a rising star in the sport.

The victory was a remarkable achievement for the 14-year-old, who looked like a seasoned veteran amongst a field of high schoolers. 

Rodriguez's impressive performance at the Nike Indoor Nationals capped off an extraordinary year for the young athlete. During the cross country season, she won the Pennsylvania state middle school championship and the Nike Northeast Regional Open Race. On the track, she has set multiple middle-school all-time bests in Pennsylvania.

