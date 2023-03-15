On Friday, March 10, eighth-grader Sophia Rodriguez from Dallastown, Pennsylvania, made history by setting a new World U14 two-mile record at the Nike Indoor Nationals held at the Armory in New York City.
The talented youngster clocked a remarkable time of 10:20.68, smashing the previous record and cementing her position as a rising star in the sport.
BIG TIME! Sophia Rodriguez, class of 2027, just broke a WORLD U14 Record in the Two Mile at this weekends Nike Indoor Invitational! Congratulations Sophia! we are looking forward to watching you compete for Wildcat Nation! @DallastownSD @DtownHighSchool https://t.co/u8DYC8VUor— Dallastown Athletics (@DtownWildcats) March 13, 2023
The victory was a remarkable achievement for the 14-year-old, who looked like a seasoned veteran amongst a field of high schoolers.
Rodriguez's impressive performance at the Nike Indoor Nationals capped off an extraordinary year for the young athlete. During the cross country season, she won the Pennsylvania state middle school championship and the Nike Northeast Regional Open Race. On the track, she has set multiple middle-school all-time bests in Pennsylvania.
8th grade student, Sophia Rodriguez, broke a WORLD RECORD this weekend! Sophia broke the two mile record that was set in 1979. As a result, her picture was displayed on a billboard in Times Square this past weekend! Congratulations, Sophia! #WildcatNation https://t.co/LVASgjzxOB pic.twitter.com/FWrJ4GIte9— Dallastown Area School District (@DallastownSD) March 13, 2023