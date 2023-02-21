Penn State University is considering a multi-phase renovation of its iconic Beaver Stadium, which could expand its use beyond football game days.

University President Neeli Bendapudi announced that the renovation plan is more economical than a new build, and no part of the project will be funded by tuition, student fees or the educational budget.

Bendapudi emphasized that the project is still in its early stages and the University is not yet in a position to share financial projections or a timeline. Penn State Athletics is a self-sustaining unit of the University, and is still working out a funding model for the project.

The project, which is still being finalized, will need to be brought before the full board for a vote in the near future. Bendapudi added that the University will do what it must to preserve one of its most iconic spaces in the most economical way possible.

The current Beaver Stadium has been at the corner of Porter Road and Park Avenue since 1960 and has undergone numerous renovations since then, with the most recent major renovation taking place in 2001. Beaver Stadium has more than doubled in size since it was moved from its former site, making it one of the largest stadiums in the country.

Penn State Athletics has been an economic powerhouse for the Centre Region for decades, with revenue from its football program being the main source of support for all 31 sports.

According to a 2022 study commissioned by Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, the annual economic impact in Centre County alone for football visitor spending is estimated at $87 million, while attendee spending for all Penn State athletic events generates $149 million in total economic impact in Centre County.

Bendapudi said that Penn State has some of the most dedicated and loyal fans in the world, and they deserve a facility that has upgraded amenities and improved circulation around the facility to enhance the fan experience.

