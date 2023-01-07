According to a statement from Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh on Thursday, Harbaugh is expected to remain with Michigan football for 2023. Less than an hour later allegations surrounding Harbaugh and the program began to leak.

It has been confirmed by multiple sources that the NCAA is planning to send an official notice of allegations to Michigan. The program is being accused of four Level II violations, and charging Harbaugh with a Level I violation, a severe breach of conduct that seriously undermines or threatens the integrity of college sports.

According to the Free Press, the punishment for Jim Harbaugh's Level I violation, which is believed to be for lying or misleading NCAA investigators, could include a suspension.

There have been numerous reports about Harbaugh's future with Michigan following the team's loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday. It has been rumored that he has been contacted by the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers.

On Thursday, shortly before the first report of the NCAA violations by The Athletic, Harbaugh released a statement reaffirming his commitment to Michigan and stating that he expects to be the coach next season, but also acknowledging that the future is uncertain.

