After a successful 2022 season that ended with a Rose Bowl win over Utah, Penn State is being considered a top contender for the 2023 national title.

Penn State finished the 2022 season with an 11-2 record and was ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll. With many key contributors returning for the 2023 season, expectations are high for the team.

According to FanDuel, Penn State is tied with the ninth-highest odds to win the national championship, with 25/1 odds, behind Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, USC, Clemson, LSU, and Florida State, respectively.

247Sports has Penn State ranked No. 5 in its ‘way-too-early’ top 25, with analysts Brad Crawford noting that two of the voters were close to putting Penn State in the top four to open next season.

The Nittany Lions will be led by sophomore running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, and former five-star signee Drew Allar at quarterback.

