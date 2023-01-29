NCPA Exclusive Cover Copy 9-1 (3).png

The WWE has signed Penn State wrestler Greg Kerkvliet to an NIL deal.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has announced that two Penn State athletes have been signed to their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) program.

Penn State offensive lineman Nick Dawkins, a sophomore listed at 6-4 and 315 pounds, and junior wrestler Greg Kerkvliet, a two-time All-American in the 285-pound weight class, have both been given the opportunity to try out for the world's largest wrestling promotion.

Both Dawkins and Kerkvliet will have the chance to sign with the company or continue with an extended tryout. This move follows a trend of former football players and collegiate wrestlers joining the WWE, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dean “Mojo Rawley” Muhtadi, Bill Goldberg, Kurt Angle, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar, among others.

Dawkins' father, Darryl, is a former NBA player who even served as a guest judge for a boxing match between Mr. T and “Rowdy” Roddy Piper at Wrestlemania II.

Alongside Dawkins and Kervliet, Georgia softball player Jaiden Fields has also been given an NIL deal from WWE. She is the sister of Chicago Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields.

