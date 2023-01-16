Harrisburg, Pa. — Two individuals have been accused of stealing 1,023 gallons of diesel fuel from a gas station.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the thieves made off with over $5,000 worth of fuel.

The incident occurred on December 30th at the Exit 77 Travel Plaza in West Hanover Township, and was reported to police immediately. The investigation is ongoing and authorities are actively searching for the suspects.

They were last seen leaving the scene in a blue truck equipped with a flatbed. The truck has a white Seagal image on the passenger side door.

