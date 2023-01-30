NCPA Exclusive Cover Copy 9-1 (5).png

Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Senator Marty Flynn has announced plans to introduce legislation that would require the presence of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at all school sporting events.

The move comes in response to the on-field cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, which has highlighted the need for such equipment.

Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is a leading cause of death among student-athletes participating in practices and events, Flynn noted.

He added that his legislation aims to recognize and address the increased risks of SCA among student athletes by requiring that an AED be present at any sporting event hosted by a school district.

Furthermore, all coaches would be required to complete training on the proper use of AEDs, so they can respond immediately in case of an emergency.

Flynn says he hopes by introducing this legislation, it will ensure the most critical component to increasing survivability after SCA is addressed, and that student athletes have the same chance for a "miracle" as Damar Hamlin had.

