The Pennsylvania Senate has recently approved Senate Bill 379, which would ban the popular social media app, TikTok, from all state-owned devices and networks.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, introduced the legislation due to concerns over cybersecurity risks associated with the app. The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Sen. Phillips-Hill's memorandum to all Senate members outlined the risks associated with TikTok, including potential cyber-espionage and surveillance of government entities. The senator stated that the app poses an unacceptable level of cybersecurity risk to the commonwealth and may be involved in inappropriate collection of sensitive personal information.

The senator also highlighted the importance of protecting the people of Pennsylvania and national security from cyber vulnerabilities, stating that the federal government has failed to act to further protect our systems, leaving states to step up and take action against foreign actors and organizations that seek to weaken and divide us.

According to Sen. Phillips-Hill, nine states, including Maryland, Texas, Alabama, and Utah, have already taken steps to ban TikTok from state-owned devices and networks following warnings from FBI Director Chris Wray.

Sen. Phillips-Hill's legislation would require all government entities to remove the application from state networks, prevent the installation of the app, and implement network-based restrictions to prevent its use or access.

With more and more states taking action to ban the app from government devices and networks, it remains to be seen whether federal action will be taken to address the potential risks posed by these popular platforms.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.