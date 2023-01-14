NCPA Exclusive Cover Copy 7-1 (1).png

Rendering of five-million-year-old turtle.

 Harrisburg University of Science and Technology

Harrisburg University of Science and Technology professor, Dr. Steven Jasinski, has made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of paleontology.

Jasinski has identified an extinct species of painted turtle that is entirely new to science. The species, named Chrysemys corniculata or the “horned painted turtle,” was discovered at the Gray Fossil Site in Gray, Tennessee.

The new species was given the name Chrysemys corniculata, or the “horned painted turtle,” due to the prominent horn-like projections found on the front edge of its shell. These projections are similar in appearance to those found on the shells of males of modern painted turtles, although less pronounced.

Chrysemys-corniculata-ETMNH-3559-carapace-dorsal-view-228x300.jpg

Shell of the chrysemys corniculata, "horned painted turtle"

The discovery of the horned painted turtle is a significant step in understanding the evolution of turtles and the ancient ecosystem of the Gray Fossil Site.

Jasinski, who is an alumnus of East Tennessee State University’s paleontology master’s program, published the research in the “Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.”

