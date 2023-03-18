Reading, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to 8 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault and other charges related to a series of crimes that culminated in a dangerous standoff with police.

Zachary R. Gilbaugh, 39, of Reading, admitted to using a flamethrower and driving a vehicle at police during the incident, which took place on February 1, 2022.

According to court records, members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force were attempting to arrest Gilbaugh on multiple warrants, including stalking, a PFA violation, criminal trespass, burglary, and vehicle theft, when he threatened them with a blowtorch and cinder blocks.

Despite being hit with tasers and a ballistic sponge round, Gilbaugh refused to comply with officers' orders.

Eventually, Gilbaugh emerged from the residence carrying a circular saw blade and the blowtorch before getting into a vehicle parked outside. When officers tried to stop him, Gilbaugh accelerated forward, nearly striking two officers, before being shot multiple times and crashing into a guardrail.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams later deemed the officers' actions justified, stating that Gilbaugh had endangered their lives. Assistant District Attorney Christopher Miller prosecuted the case, while Detective Brendan McAnally filed charges.

Gilbaugh apologized during the proceedings, saying he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident. He had additional active warrants for burglary, intimidation of a witness, and probation violations. The actions of Gilbaugh were captured on video by a nearby surveillance system and reviewed by Lancaster County detectives.

