Jacob Pollick, a police officer from Arnold, is presently on unpaid administrative leave and is facing charges from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

According to a report by WPXI, Pollick asserts that he legally hunted a trophy buck on Oct. 10 in broad daylight, in the woods situated behind the Pittsburgh Mills Walmart. Pollick had been tracing the animal for nearly three years, he said to a WPXI reporter.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission recently charged Pollick with unlawful taking of the deer, tampering with evidence, and intimidating a witness.

Pollick is also accused of concealing evidence before the authorities arrived at his house. He refutes the charges, claiming that he was merely shifting two deer heads to his front porch to display them to the officers.

The WPXI report also says that, according to the Game Commission, Pollick intimidated a witness by instructing his friend, if summoned to testify, to say he does not remember the sequence of events from the day the deer was shot. Pollick denies urging his friend to lie and argues that it is all a misunderstanding.

Although Pollick reported and tagged the deer within 24 hours of harvesting it, the game commission confiscated several deer heads from his house as he was unable to provide satisfactory evidence that the deer had been lawfully taken.

The Game Commission has stated that the case is ongoing and has not revealed any additional details.

