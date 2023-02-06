The rules are changing for warfare reenactments conducted at state-owned historical sites in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) has imposed a new policy prohibiting the use of weapons and simulated violence in reenactments of historical battles at the 23 sites owned by the state.

The PHMC will continue to permit non-force-on-force demonstrations and reenactments.

A statement released by the PHMC reads: "The staging of inherently artificial battles fails to demonstrate the respect owed to the memory of those whose lives were lost or irreparably impacted by those violent conflicts, whether they were actions between military forces, conflicts between company strikebreakers and labor unionists, or any other type of violent physical altercation between individuals."

The decision aligns with the National Park Service's policy, which has long banned force-on-force reenactments on federal land.

Several states have followed suit resulting in the cancellation of reenactments in recent years, including one in New York and one in Maine.

The new guidelines from the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission will go into effect on May 1 of this year.

