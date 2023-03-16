A man in Pickaway County, Ohio, had a terrifying encounter with a male zebra that he owned. Now body cam footage and the 911 call from the incident have been released.
Ronald Clifton, 72, called 911 on the evening of March 12 to request medical help after the zebra attacked him. When deputies from the Pickaway County Sheriff's office arrived on the scene, they found Clifton bleeding in a field.
"Come before he gets me again" Clifton pleaded to the 911 dispatcher. "Get me a helicopter."
An Ohio man was hospitalized Sunday after a zebra he owned nearly bit the his arm off. Pickaway County Sheriff's deputies found the 72-year-old man in a fenced-in field, lying on the ground. The zebra continued acting erratically while deputies were on the scene assisting the man and reportedly charged at a deputy's cruiser that had been positioned to keep the animal from being able to get to the victim. The sheriff's office said the zebra continued to act in a way that appeared aggressive, so deputies began blowing air horns and yelling at the zebra to try and scare it away. The zebra reportedly continued to charge at deputies and fire crews, as well as other members of the victim's family. A deputy eventually shot and killed the zebra because of its aggressive behavior.
According to a report from the Columbus Dispatch, the first deputy to arrive at the scene said the zebra had approached the police cruiser acting very hostile. The deputy then used the vehicle's sirens and an air horn to startle the zebra away from where Clifton was receiving medical attention.
In the video you can see a family member try to get the zebra out of the area with a large stick. But, the zebra didn't go far.
According to the Columbus Dispatch, Clifton's son-in-law told deputies to shoot the zebra if they had to. Shortly after, they fired a single shot as the zebra approached the deputies again, killing the animal.
Multiple sources are reporting that Clifton's arm was able to be saved.