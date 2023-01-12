Anybody who has been to the doctor and taken a urine sample knows first-hand that pee can be a valuable measure of health.

Withings, a European consumer electronics company, has unveiled a new device called U-Scan, which analyzes urine to provide health insights right from your own toilet to your phone.

Results will be sent to users' phones via Wi-Fi and can be viewed on the Withings Health Mate app.

The device attaches to a toilet bowl and has two different cartridge options: Nutri balance—for tracking nutrition and metabolism by measuring ketone and vitamin C levels and testing pH; and Cycle sync—for tracking menstrual cycles by measuring surges of luteinizing hormone and pH.

According to the company, the cartridges can last up to three months and simplify the daily routine of using test strips.

The device will be available in Europe in the first half of 2023, with plans for U.S. availability pending clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration.

