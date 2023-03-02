A Pennsylvania State Representative is set to introduce legislation that will prohibit the use of hand-held interactive wireless communication devices while driving on the state's roadways.

The legislation aims to promote public safety by removing the device from the driver's hands and discouraging the use of technology behind the wheel.

Under Senator Rosemary M. Brown's proposed legislation, drivers will face a $100 fine for holding or supporting any electronic wireless device, regardless of their age. However, there will be no points added to the driver's record.

The law will also allow the use of GPS, but the device must not be held or supported by the driver's body.

In addition, the legislation provides a five-year optional sentence enhancement for those guilty of homicide by vehicle, as well as a violation of the hand-held prohibition during the same incident.

To help educate drivers of the change in the law, the legislation includes a provision directing law enforcement to issue warnings for violations for the first six months following the signing of the bill.

The fine for texting while driving will also be increased from $50 to $100, and no person can be cited for both texting while driving and driving while supporting or holding an electronic wireless device.

The proposed legislation is in response to growing concerns about distracted driving. The AAA Traffic Safety Culture Index found that 87.5% of drivers believe that distracted driving has outpaced all other traffic-related issues as a growing safety concern, and almost all drivers (96.8%) view texting or emailing while driving as a serious threat.

Other states in the northeastern region of the United States, including Pennsylvania's border states of New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Connecticut, Maryland, Delaware, Vermont, New Hampshire, and West Virginia, have already banned hand-held cell phone use while driving.

