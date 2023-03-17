Pennsylvania is introducing a new career and technical education (CTE) program that will give students an early introduction to the education profession.

According to a report from PBS, the K-12 education CTE program is part of the state's response to the severe teacher shortage that has been felt across the Commonwealth in recent years. The aim of the program is to expose young people to careers in education sooner, to increase interest in the profession, and to provide an alternative path for students who may not be planning to go to college.

Pennsylvania is experiencing a decline in the number of people entering the teaching profession. Data shows that in 2010, around 15,000 college graduates in Pennsylvania received teaching certificates, compared to fewer than 5,500 in 2020. The K-12 education CTE program is one of many solutions that Pennsylvania is implementing to address the shortage of teachers.

Career and technical education programs already exist in many Pennsylvania high schools, offering different opportunities for students to explore other options in the workforce. Recently, the state has been shifting towards programs that expose students to fields that require a degree, like education.

In addition to the K-12 education CTE program, Pennsylvania is also implementing a "Grow Your Own" program, which provides an apprenticeship that allows teacher candidates to go to school for free and get paid to student-teach.

