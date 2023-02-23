Pennsylvania legislators are working to establish a new permit for small farmers and agricultural ventures to grow and sell medical cannabis on a limited basis.

The bill would be aimed at promoting economic wellbeing for small farmers and improving patient access to affordable medical cannabis.

Representatives Melissa L. Shusterman and Ismail Smith-Wade-El have shared a memo with all House members, highlighting the need for accessible and equitable entry into the medical cannabis industry.

The memo notes that current prohibitions on acquiring new permits have resulted in an unfair market, denying farmers and small enterprises the opportunity to share in the nearly $2 billion generated by the industry to date. As a result, consumers are also denied more affordable options for a proven and recognized medication.

To address this issue, the proposed legislation will establish a new permit for small farmers and agricultural ventures to grow and sell medical cannabis to existing grower/processors on a limited basis. This will enable small-scale cultivation and allow small farmers to pull their crops together to share in a new license.

