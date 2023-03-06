A major drug trafficking organization (DTO) has been dismantled, and 57 defendants have been charged with violating federal narcotics and firearms laws, including 21 Pennsylvania residents.

This operation is the result of a lengthy investigation conducted by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Homeland Security in the Western District of Pennsylvania.

The DTO was operating in multiple locations across the United States, including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Arizona, Washington, Minnesota, and Kansas, as well as in Mexico.

The investigation began in 2018 when agents received information from confidential sources and conducted over 50 controlled buys from members of the organization. They also used other investigative techniques and, in May 2022, began court-authorized wiretaps on the telephones used by the DTO members. The wiretaps revealed that the DTO was distributing drugs, including fentanyl (in both pill and powdered form), heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine, in the areas mentioned earlier.

Over the past ten months, investigators seized over two million fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills, over 400 pounds of methamphetamine, and more than 16 pounds each of fentanyl powder and cocaine, along with over $600,000 in cash, nine vehicles, and 47 firearms. The DTO has been responsible for distributing these drugs, which have caused significant harm to communities and the individuals who live there.

FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall added that "These defendants exploited our neighborhoods as they dealt deadly fentanyl and other drugs without a second thought to the harm being inflicted on the community. This multi-state operation is an outstanding example of what federal, state, and local law enforcement can accomplish when we work together to target the individuals who threaten the safety and stability of our neighborhoods."

Pennsylvania citizens named in the indictment were: Barry Baker, 44, of Indiana; Michael Brown, 41, of Indiana; Kayda Burek, 23, of New Kensington; Joseph Busch, 43, of New Kensington; Christine Cafazzo, 53, of New Kensington; Ernest Clinton, 40, of Leechburg; Misti Durante, 38, of Indiana; Melissa Frain, 34, of Indiana; Frank Gardner, 38, of Indiana; Keith Hurst, 45, of Tarentum; Kasmin James, 38, of New Kensington; Lamar Johnson, 40, of Indiana; Thomas King, Jr., 55, of New Kensington; Lonnie McCann, 48, of Pittsburgh; Kareem Middlebrook, 41, Creekside; Devan Nicholson, 29, of New Kensington; Milton Paschal, 43, of Arnold; Cathie Payson, 52, of Indiana; Kevin Thomas, 46, of Vandergrift; Ashley Weston, 38, of Muncy; and David Williams, 60, of Creekside.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.