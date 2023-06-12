Multiple outlets are reporting plans to file lawsuits against the West Virginia state police for alleged privacy violations, which include allegations troopers peeped at nearly a dozen young girls in locker rooms.

According to reports from WTRF.com, attorney Teresa Toriseva has sent a notice of legal action to interim state police Superintendent, Col. Jack Chambers, along with Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, stating that 42 women, including 10 minors, plan to file lawsuits against the West Virginia state police.

The legal action stems from allegations of hidden cameras being placed and operated inside the female locker room at the State Police Academy.

According to a timeline of events by WTRF.com, a letter sent by Cpl. Joseph Comer in February of this year revealed claims of hidden cameras in the female locker room at the academy.

A more recent article from WTRF.com says Toriseva, representing the plaintiffs, alleges that her clients and other participants of the Junior Trooper program used the locker room during the same period mentioned in the letter.

The secret filming is said to have continued until 2020 when the Junior Trooper Program was discontinued.

The ongoing investigation conducted by Toriseva's team suggests widespread sexual misconduct, including hidden videotaping targeting female cadets and others during their time at the academy. The plaintiffs contend that instructors, staff, and leadership at the school conspired against them. They are seeking full damages under the law.

Following the allegations, State Police Superintendent Jan Cahill resigned on March 20, and Jack Chambers was appointed as the interim superintendent by Governor Jim Justice.

