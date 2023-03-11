A woman from Pennsylvania who went missing over 30 years ago and was legally declared dead has been found alive in a nursing home in Puerto Rico.

Multiple sources have reported on the story, stating that her family and authorities believed she had died until the recent discovery of her whereabouts.

According to a press conference by the Ross Township Police Department, Patricia Kopta was last seen by her family in Pittsburgh in 1992 when she was a well-known street preacher.

Her husband, Bob Kopta, reported her missing in 1992, noting that it was not unusual for her to leave for short periods of time.

Patricia’s family, who believed she had died, were recently contacted by a social worker from Puerto Rico who cared for her. Patricia was found in need in the streets of Puerto Rico in 1999 and brought into care.

Over the years, Patricia refused to share details about her private life and where she came from. However, as her age and dementia progressed, she began to share rare snippets about her past, which enabled a social worker at the home to alert authorities in Pennsylvania about the now 83-year-old woman.

A DNA test confirmed her identity, and U.S. police were eventually contacted by an agent from the International Criminal Police Organization.

