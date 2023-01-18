Luzerne County, Pa. — Divers found two men in the water still with their fishing poles at Pike's Creek Reservoir after a search that lasted over a week.

Daniel Fisk, 67, of Noxen, was reported missing to state police on January 9. Family members also told police that both Daniel and Kris Fisk, 58, of Harveys Lake, had not been seen or heard from since Jan. 4

Pike's Creek Reservoir is a 400-acre impoundment lake about five miles northwest of Wilkes-Barre. It's a popular place for fishing, populated with largemouth and smallmouth bass, chain pickerel, blugill, walleye, yellow perch, catfish, according to Fishbrain.com.

On January 10, police found Daniel's car unoccupied near the reservoir in Lehman Township. Despite an extensive search by law enforcement and volunteers, the brothers were not located, according to police.

On the morning of January 12, with the assistance of two dive teams and a PSP Marine Operation's Remote-Operated-Vehicle, their bodies were located in the water at Pike's Creek Reservoir, according to a news release.

The Luzerne County Coroner's Office pronounced both brothers dead. The investigation is ongoing. Police said there is no indication of foul play.

