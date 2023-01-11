Bird Buddy, a new app-enabled bird feeder that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect up to 1,000 types of birds, is a generating a lot of buzz.

The feeder, which resembles a doorbell with a camera, activates its motion detector and takes photos and videos when birds approach to feed. The accompanying app sends notifications and postcards with photos of new visitors to the feeder, and can be upgraded to run on solar power.

“We get timestamps, and we know the species and we know — generally — the location based on the town that you put in,” says co-founder Kyle Buzzard.

Developed from a Kickstarter project in 2020, the feeder has already sold out its inventory of 100,000 units and ranges in price from $199 for the basic model. A hummingbird feeder capable of photographing over 350 hummingbird species is also set to go on sale in late 2023.

Check out Upworthy's recap of the product from the Consumer Electronics Show this past weekend.

