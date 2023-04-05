An unusual police chase ensued in southeastern Pennsylvania Tuesday as police tried to track down a stolen school bus and its driver, then discovered a dead deer in the vehicle.

Tony Saunders, 25, of Port Saint Lucie, Fl., reportedly stole the bus after crashing his vehicle earlier that day in Abbottstown, Pa., he told police.

Officers spotted the bus driving through the parking lot of Giant Foods and Rite Aid and observed the lights on the bus turning on and off intermittently. Officers then attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the school bus, but the driver refused to stop.

The bus driver, later identified as Saunders, nearly overturned the bus after driving over a berm and continued to drive onto Gettysburg Rd. in Lower Allen Township, where he turned into a nearby neighborhood.

Saunders fled on foot through a wooded area after leaving the bus behind. Nearby bystanders provided a physical description of the male, and officers apprehended him a short time later while searching the area of nearby railroad tracks.

Saunders reportedly led police through parking lots and busy traffic areas, stripping his clothing as he fled. After being apprehended in the nude, Saunders admitted to taking the bus earlier in the day after crashing a BMW vehicle.

Saunders told police that he had placed a deceased deer in the back of the bus and was going to drive the deer to his residence and use it as fertilizer for his garden.

Saunders was transported to York Central Booking to be arraigned on criminal charges. The stolen bus was returned to its owner in Abbottstown, Pa. No injuries were reported during the police chase.

Docket sheet

