Residents of a Pittsburgh suburb were left stunned after a man was found dead inside his home alongside over a hundred reptiles.

According to multiple reports, emergency services were called to an Aliquippa residence after a 911 call reported an unresponsive man.

Upon entering the home, officers were met with a strange sight: over 150 reptiles, including about 60 venomous snakes in latched cages, and an alligator in the basement.

Aliquippa's code enforcement officer, Jim Bologna, was called to the scene to help remove the animals because it's illegal to keep such creatures within the city limits.

"There was a cobra in there, a rattlesnake in there. Black mambas which are extremely venomous," said Bologna in the CBS-Pittsburgh interview below.

According to KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso's Facebook post, the situation was made even more disturbing when a 3-year-old girl was found in a high chair watching TV with a venomous snake locked up a foot away. Child Youth Services were quickly called to the scene to ensure the safety of the child.

It was later revealed that four adults and the toddler were living in the house. In an interview with CBS-Pittsburgh, Bologna explained that the group runs a business selling venomous and non-venomous reptiles and had moved to Aliquippa just two months earlier.

Multiple reports say that while the non-venomous snakes have been permitted to stay, the venomous snakes and alligator had to be removed and were taken to an exotic pet store in Ambridge.

The local police department and Bologna have indicated that the owners could face fines of up to $1,000 per reptile for violating city code.

Police say it's still unclear how the man found dead in the house died, and an investigation is ongoing.

