Bradford, Pa. — A Bradford man has been convicted of committing more than 200 sex offenses against minors over the span of 20 years.



Darvin Carpenter, 50, was found guilty of 251 counts related to sex crimes against children, providing marijuana to juveniles, and other crimes. He was charged with committing crimes against seven juvenile victims between 2000 and 2022.



The crimes were discovered after a juvenile female reported to her mother that Carpenter had touched her inappropriately, and the mother reported it to the Childline child abuse hotline.

Trooper Eric Thompson of the Pennsylvania State Police-Lewis Run barracks conducted the criminal investigation and identified six other victims who reported numerous instances of rape from the age of five, forced oral sex on victims under age 13, unlawful touching of children under age 16, providing marijuana to juveniles, and numerous other crimes.



Six of the victims, all now adults, testified before the jury and described the acts committed by Carpenter through the last two decades and at various locations in McKean County, including various places he resided, his vehicle, and at some of the victims' residences.

Some of the victims described not only the crimes he committed against them, but also crimes they witnessed against other children.



The jury convicted Carpenter of the folowing;

10 counts of Rape Of A Child Under 13 (Felony 1)

10 counts of Rape By Forcible Compulsion (Felony 1)

55 counts of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse (Felony 1)

6 counts of Criminal Solicitation To Commit Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse On A Person Less Than 16 (Felony 1)

3 counts of Aggravated Indecent Assault (Felony 2)

20 counts of Statutory Sexual Assault (Felony 2)

20 counts of Sexual Assault (Felony 2)

112 counts of Indecent Assault – (Felony 3, Misdemeanor 1 & Misdemeanor 2)

11 counts of Distribution Of Small Amount Of Marijuana (Not For Sale) (Misdemeanor)

3 counts of Corruption Of Minors

1 Count of Indecent Exposure (Misdemeanor 2).

Trooper Thompson filed a criminal complaint against the defendant on July 14, 2022. He has remained incarcerated at the McKean County Jail since the time of his arrest.



District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth. Following conviction, DA Vettenburg-Shaffer requested to increase Carpenter's bail to $1 million. Because the defendant has been convicted of sexual offenses, the law requires that he undergo an assessment with the Sexual Offender Assessment Board. Sentencing will be scheduled by the Court.

If you suspect child abuse you can call 911 or the Childline child abuse hotline at 1-800-932-0313.

