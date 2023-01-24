NCPA Exclusive Cover Copy 6-1.png

Mars Wrigley, the maker of M&M's chocolate candies, has announced that they are discontinuing the use of their "spokescandies" mascots.

Instead, they will be using the real-life comedian and actress Maya Rudolph to represent the brand.

This decision comes after a year of rebranding efforts to make the characters more inclusive, which faced backlash. The company stated that they didn't expect the changes to be so polarizing and that the mascots will be removed indefinitely from marketing and branding.

The change has sparked a lot of discussion on social media, and it's unclear if it is a response to the backlash or a marketing ploy.

Maya Rudolph expressed excitement about the brand deal in a report from "Today," saying that she is a lifelong lover of the candy.

