Van Wagner, a high school agriculture teacher and certified arborist and forester, is on a mission.

The Danville native has set his sights on the tallest trees at the highest elevations in Pennsylvania's 67 counties. His first goal, though, is to start a conversation about forestry, which he hopes to achieve through his tree-climbing project.

Wagner, who documents his ascent on his website, plans to climb the tallest trees in each county over the next year or two.

His motivation? Wagner believes that more Pennsylvanians need to be educated in forest ecology and forest economics, as this industry contributes over $5 billion to the state and is a significant part of its economy.

Wagner wrote on his site after his first climb that his "hope is to raise public awareness about our forests and the trees and animals within them. Pennsylvania is blessed with some of the most amazing forests and I want to promote them. At the same time our forests face many challenges and risks and I want to draw attention and discussion to these issues."

So far, Wagner has made seven climbs, including treks to Mountour, Union, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Columbia, Luzerne, and Sullivan counties.

60 more to go!

