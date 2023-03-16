Standout high school athlete Cy Cavanaugh was recently recognized as a Scholar Athlete by the National Football Foundation.

A high school senior at Loyalsock Township High School, Cavanaugh received the recognition by the Central PA Chapter of the Foundation at their 26th Anniversary Banquet held on March 12, 2023.

Cavanaugh is one of 49 senior athletes to receive the award from the local chapter. The athletes were selected for the Achievement Award based on their football skills, academic success, and community service.

Cavanaugh was nominated for the honor by Coach Justin VanFleet due to his consistent demonstration of excellence in leadership both on the field and in the classroom, as well as his dedication to community service and engagement.

"Loyalsock Township High School is incredibly honored to be represented by Cy Cavanaugh. Cy is a strong role model and leader within our school community. His efforts in athletics, the classroom, and the community have been highly impactful," said Coach VanFleet.

During the ceremony, Cavanaugh was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from First Citizens Community Bank. Additionally, he received the Community Service Award in Honor of Joe Sarra, which is considered the most prestigious award given by the foundation each year. This award recognizes outstanding community service contributions by one senior each year.

