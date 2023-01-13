Brick Heads, a popular LEGO store, is opening a new Central Pennsylvania location in Neffsville.

The store carries a wide variety of new and used LEGO sets, mini-figures, build-a-figs, activity build tables, and much more.

Customers can browse through LEGO sets, mini-figs, and bulk bricks by the bag, making it easy to find the perfect pieces for their next build.

In addition to the large selection of products, Brick Heads also offers customers the opportunity to trade in their old sets for cash or trade them in for new pieces. They also regularly hosts monthly building competitions and other events with prizes, helping to foster a community of LEGO enthusiasts.

For more on the new location, checkout PennLive's gallery of the store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.