Two Pennsylvania lawmakers are pushing for a younger driving age.

Pennsylvania lawmakers are proposing to lower the legal driving age in the state from 16 to 15 years old.

Democratic State Representative Stephen Kinsey and Republican State Representative Eric Nelson argue that the current driving age limit restricts teenagers from working and limits their employment options.

The proposed legislation would require 15-year-old drivers to undergo the same extensive training and safety measures currently in place for young drivers, including passenger limitations and nighttime driving restrictions.

The lawmakers note that three neighboring states—West Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland—already allow individuals under 16 to obtain learner's permits, which they argue would bring financial empowerment to Pennsylvania's youth and increased tax revenue for the state.

