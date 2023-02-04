A unique house in Pennsylvania houses a secret cave in its basement that was off limits for almost 70 years. Until now.

The Black-Coffey Caverns, originally called the Baker Caverns, can be entered again after almost three-quarters of a century have passed by.

The house, owned by Dara Black, is located in the Franklin County community of Williamson. Black does tours that are conducted as open house events, where visitors can book their day to visit and make a donation to enter.

UncoveringPA reported on the house after it reopened the cave to the public. The cave, discovered in the 1830s, was once used as a tourist attraction and was accessible to visitors until it was closed for limestone mining.

The tours take about 45 minutes to complete and feature 3,000 feet of passageways. Visitors can also enjoy snacks and drinks and participate in cave yoga during their visit.

For photos of the cave, check out Jim Cheney's article on UncoveringPA.

A video on youtube gives a first person view of the experience. Watch below:

