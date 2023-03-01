Elysburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania's Knoebels Amusement Resort has been named one of the top amusement parks in the U.S. for 2023.

U.S. News compiled a list of the top 17 amusement parks in the US for 2023 based on criteria such as ride variety, affordability, and lodging options.

Knoebels was recognized for its three kinds of rides: kiddie rides, family rides, and thrill rides. The park offers an attraction to appeal to every visitor, whether you're seeking a leisurely day with the family or an adrenaline-fueled adventure.

Compared to other amusement parks on the list, Knoebels stands out for its family-friendly atmosphere and affordable prices. While some parks focus more on thrill rides, Knoebels offers a balanced mix of rides for all ages.

The amusement resort is no stranger to accolades. This past summer, Knoebels was named a Golden Ticket award winner for the 19th time in the past 20 years in a number of categories, including "best food" and "best wooden rollercoaster."

Golden Ticket ward winners are calculated from an international poll conducted by Amusement Today. An international survey, the poll solicits votes from experienced amusement park voters around the country and world to rate the "bests" in 22 categories.

Related reading: Knoebels wins top Golden Ticket awards

Also making the cut in the U.S. News report from the Keystone state was Kennywood in West Mifflin, and Hersheypark in Hershey, Pa.

