Pittsburgh, Pa. — The riverbanks and clay slopes that make up one of Pennsylvania's landmark cities is quite literally slipping away.

According to a piece on PublicSource, "Pittsburgh's red beds" make it the most likely place to experience and suffer from landslides in the Keystone state.

Pittsburgh is experiencing an increase in landslides due to concentrated rains and its unique geology. The region is particularly susceptible to landslides due to its combination of rock and soil that are prone to movement, and the fact that the city was built on this unstable ground.

The city has allocated $5 million for landslide remediation in 2023 and has formed a team within the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure to address the issue. State lawmakers in the area have also proposed creating an insurance program for landslide victims.

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh are developing a tool called Cyberwater to model climate-related disasters like landslides, which could help local governments prepare for them.

For the full story from Quinn Glabicki and Charlie Wolfson, including in-depth historical and financial reporting on the issue, click here to check out "Pittsburgh, prone to landslides, will soon face a flood of impacts."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.