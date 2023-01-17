If you have watched Netflix's "The Pale Blue Eye" and live in Pennsylvania, you may have had a strange feeling of deja vu. And for good reason.

Set in 1830 in West Point, New York, "The Pale Blue Eye" is a murder mystery film around a military academy once attended by Edgar Allen Poe. While Christian Bale and Harry Melling's performances dominate the screen, it has been the historic settings of Pennsylvania stealing the show.

The film was shot in several locations in the state, including Westminster College, Davis Hollow Cabin, Hartwood Acres Mansion, Old Economy Village, Hartwood Acres Park, and some ice houses and taverns that have been standing since the late 18th century.

The rich history in the Keystone state provided the perfect backdrop for a film intending to create an eerie and accurate representation of the time period.

Check out Kelly Allen's piece on Yahoo for more on the locations and how producer John Lesher made it all come together for the film.

