The sudden failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has left experts and consumers alike trying to figure out what’s next. SVB has become the second-largest U.S. bank failure in history, behind the 2008 failure of Washington Mutual Bank.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has announced protection for all SVB account holders, regardless of how much is in their accounts. Anyone with less than $250,000 in any bank account insured by the FDIC is protected even if that person's bank fails.

The majority of regional banks have a diverse set of depositors, including households who remain below the $250,000 insured limits, and loyal institutions that have stable relationships with the bank. Most financial pundits believe this is enough to keep local banks secure from run-ons.

Despite the FDIC's guarantee, the bank’s failure has raised concerns about the possibility of more runs-on-the-bank from consumers. The failure of SVB has also raised concerns about the stability of other regional banks as well.

According to a CBS News analysis of FDIC data, only 6% of money on domestic deposit at SVB was protected by FDIC insurance as of Dec. 31, 2022. This high-risk low-insured financial inventory at SVB is abnormal compared to banks in the Keystone state.

For comparison, the lowest percentage of FDIC insured deposits in a Northcentral Pennsylvania bank was over nine times higher than that of SVB according to data. Domestic deposits in Northcentral Pennsylvania regional banks ranged from 55% to 88% FDIC insured, well above the risk at SVB.

A second bank over the weekend also failed, New York's Signature Bank. CBS reports show that this regional bank was also heavily-uninsured, with only 11% of their deposits covered by the FDIC. Again, drastically lower than local and regional banks across Pennsylvania.

See where your regional bank lands below from the CBS news analysis of FDIC data:

Nat'l rank by total deposits Bank name Location in Pennsylvania Percentage of domestic deposits FDIC insured 16 Silicon Valley Bank Santa Clara, Calif. 6% 394 C&N Wellsboro 66% 417 First Citizens Community Bank Mansfield 61% 608 Jersey Shore State Bank Williamsport 57% 656 First Keystone Community Bank Berwick 55% 878 First Columbia Bank & Trust Bloomsburg 88% 1206 Muncy Bank & Trust Muncy 72% 1241 Woodlands Bank Williamsport 69% 1367 Susquehanna Community Bank West Milton 70% 1386 Mifflinburg Bank & Trust Mifflinburg 76% 1387 PS Bank Wyalusing 77%

For a full list of Pennsylvania banks, click here.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.