Rural Pennsylvania is probably not the first thing you picture when the topic "401(k)" is brought up, but that's exactly where this story begins and ends.

Ted Benna, an 80-year-old man living on a modest farm in Northcentral Pennsylvania, was born and raised in rural Pennsylvania, attending Moravian College and eventually Drexel University.

He also revolutionized the retirement system in America.

Benna is widely credited with creating the first 401(k) retirement savings plan. Despite the success of his creation, Benna has some regrets, saying in 2016, “I created a monster.”

So how did this all start?

Benna noticed a loophole in the U.S. tax code back in 1980 that led to the creation of the 401(k) retirement plan, which has since become a $5 trillion force that grows every two weeks.

At the time, section 401(k) limited executives’ use of cash-deferred plans, but Benna saw an opportunity to direct a portion of employees' salaries pretax to their retirement funds.

He proposed the idea to a firm, who initially dismissed it, but Benna eventually convinced them to try it out.

The first 401(k) plan was introduced in 1981, and it quickly gained popularity as a way for employees to save for retirement while receiving tax benefits. By the mid-1980s, half of all firms were either offering or considering offering 401(k) plans to their workers.

Today, 50 million Americans have 401(k)s, and every two weeks, hundreds or thousands of dollars from their paychecks are diverted to the stock market. This has led to a more than a 3,500% return since the birth of the 401(k).

However, there is a danger to this massive run, as many funds are required by law to invest in S&P 500 companies, inflating their valuations and making them worse deals for investors.

Benna continued to work in the retirement benefits industry after creating the 401(k) plan and has been a vocal critic of some of the ways in which the plans have been implemented. He has also advocated for changes to the tax code that would make it easier for workers to save for retirement.

In 1999, he was awarded the Lillywhite Award by the Employee Benefit Research Institute, which honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of employee benefits. He was also inducted into the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) Hall of Fame in 2015.

