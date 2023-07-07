A manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies has begun between Pennsylvania and New York states.

The suspect, identified as Michael Burham, had escaped from the Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania on Thursday night, according to authorities. He's accused of raping a woman in New York, then kidnapping an older couple in Pennsylvania at gunpoint.

The Warren Police Department reported that Burham managed to flee the jail premises at approximately 11:20 p.m.

Local residents were promptly advised to secure their homes and remain vigilant during the search. At the time of his escape, Burham was reportedly wearing a blue denim jacket over his prison jumpsuit.

Authorities have not said how Burham was able to escape the prison.

The 34-year-old fugitive was wanted in various states for his alleged involvement in serious crimes. In Jamestown, New York, he was accused of rape and unlawful imprisonment of a woman.

Additionally, Burham faced charges of kidnapping two individuals at gunpoint from Sheffield, Pennsylvania, and driving them to North Charleston.

Prior to his arrest, Burham led law enforcement agencies on an extensive four-day manhunt, spanning across two counties. The pursuit concluded on May 23 when a resident alerted the authorities after noticing a suspicious individual behind their shed.

