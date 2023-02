Girls wrestling has become one of the fastest growing high school sports across the US. The Keystone state is definetly a part of that.

As popularity grows in Pennsylvania, the commonwealth is set to join the growing list of states that officially sanctions girls wrestling.

To make this happen, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) required 100 schools to sponsor girls wrestling programs, and as of Wednesday, 101 schools are sponsoring the sport.

The PIAA Board of Directors will discuss girls wrestling at upcoming meetings in February and March, which could lead to a vote on the sport's official sanctioning.

SanctionPA, a nonprofit organization that supports girls wrestling in the state of Pennslyvania, has a list of every school with an official squad of female grapplers.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.