Girl Scout Cookies have been a staple of American culture for over 100 years, with millions of boxes sold each year to support local Girl Scout troops and councils. With the annual cookie campaign set to begin this month, there's no better time to explore which variety reigns supreme.

Though the Patch.com survey is, in their own words, non-scientific, it's clear that Thin Mints hold a special place in the hearts of many. The chocolate-covered mint cookies have been a favorite among Girl Scout Cookie fans for decades, and it's no surprise that they topped the list.

  1. Thin Mints: 42.3%
  2. Samoas/Caramel deLites: 23.2%
  3. Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs: 14.9%
  4. Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich: 6.6%
  5. Trefoils: 4.4%
  6. Lemonades: 2.6%
  7. Girl Scout S’mores: 1.4%
  8. Toffee-tastic: 1.2%
  9. Adventurefuls: 1%
  10. Lemon-Ups: 0.9%
  11. Raspberry Rally: 0.6%
  12. Caramel Chocolate Chip: 0.5%
  13. Toast-Yay: 0.4%

The Girl Scout organization directly benefits from the proceeds of the cookie sales, both in-person and online. So not only are you enjoying a delicious treat, you're also supporting a great cause.

As the annual Girl Scout Cookie campaign begins, be sure to grab a box (or two!) of Thin Mints and support your local Girl Scout troop.

