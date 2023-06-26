NCPA Exclusive Cover Copy 7-1 (15).png

The first attempt at selling doe tags in Pennsylvania has not gone to plan.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has been having issues with their website after launching the sale of hunting licenses at 8 a.m. today.

This is the first time that doe tags were available online instead of by mail-in application, according to the Game Commission, which approved the change during their January 2023 meeting.

But today, the commission apologized on Facebook, saying: “Due to the high volume of sales this morning, Pennsylvania’s hunting license system experienced widespread slowness and intermittent errors, both online and in-stores.”

Tweets and Facebook posts regarding the website crash are trending online.

The Game Commission says its ‘diligently working’ with its online vendor to identify and resolve the issues in order to continue license sales.

Have you been lucky today, or are you still waiting to score your antlerless tags? 

