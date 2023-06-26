The Pennsylvania Game Commission has been having issues with their website after launching the sale of hunting licenses at 8 a.m. today.
This is the first time that doe tags were available online instead of by mail-in application, according to the Game Commission, which approved the change during their January 2023 meeting.
But today, the commission apologized on Facebook, saying: “Due to the high volume of sales this morning, Pennsylvania’s hunting license system experienced widespread slowness and intermittent errors, both online and in-stores.”
Tweets and Facebook posts regarding the website crash are trending online.
Well @PAGameComm...— Dave Moz (@DarthMoz) June 26, 2023
The idea of buying a doe license online is great.
The execution of the idea however, is lacking.#PAHunting#PAGameCommission#OhDeer pic.twitter.com/zKCb9Nztg5
Hats off to PA Game Commission.. we have only been saying for months and months that this would happen pic.twitter.com/CUHO0cCrVF— Troy Donovan (@TroyDon55) June 26, 2023
The Game Commission says its ‘diligently working’ with its online vendor to identify and resolve the issues in order to continue license sales.
Have you been lucky today, or are you still waiting to score your antlerless tags?