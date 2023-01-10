Philadelphia, Pa. — At the Eagles NFL game on New Year's Day, a man dressed as a mummer noticed that a nearby fan had collapsed and was turning blue.

The mummer, Vincent Basile, was actually an emergency room medical doctor at Einstein Medical Center.

"Hey, I know I don't look like it, but I'm an emergency medicine doctor," Basile told the man, according to a report from 6ABC.

With the help of a nearby nurse, Basile was able to revive the victim and he is expected to recover.

The incident was shared widely on social media, with a photo of Basile in his full mummer costume standing in the bleachers captioned "Casually returns to his seat after doing chest compressions in the aisle and saving someone's life (while in this outfit)."

The Eagles struggled during the game, but this act of heroism was a bright spot in the otherwise disappointing outing.

