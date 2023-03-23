On the evening of March 28, stargazers will be treated to a rare planetary alignment.

According to StarWalk, five planets will align within a small 50-degree sky sector, making for a stunning celestial event visible from Earth: Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus, and Mars will gather closely on one side of the Sun at the same time.

During a planetary alignment, the planets appear close together in a small sky sector. In astrology, the alignment of several planets in the same zodiac constellation is known as a planetary parade, StarWalk reports.

Jupiter and Mercury will be visible near the horizon in the constellation Pisces, separated by a degree. Venus, shining brightly, will be higher up in the sky in the constellation Aries. Uranus, visible with a pair of binoculars, will be nearby, shining with near Venus. Finally, Mars, will join the alignment higher in the sky, near the first quarter Moon in the constellation Gemini.

While March 28 is the best day for observation, the alignment will be visible several days before and after that date.

It's a rare and spectacular event that stargazers won't want to miss, so be sure to mark your calendars to observe this incredible celestial phenomenon.

