The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) met this month to consider a proposal that would require individuals and commercial fish producers to obtain authorization from the agency before stocking fish in ponds and rivers across the state.

The move, which includes private waterways, is intended to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species and the introduction of new aquatic pathogens. The proposal is being considered by the agency's Fisheries and Hatcheries Committee.

The proposal would require notice of stockings to be filed by those wishing to stock fish starting in 2024, with the information being stored in a database.

The agency also wants to create a simple, no-fee, user-friendly stocking authorization process, similar to those used by other state fish and wildlife agencies.

In addition to the new stocking requirements, the proposal also includes new watercraft inspection requirements to check for invasive species.

