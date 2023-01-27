NCPA Exclusive Cover Copy 6-1 (2).png

A rendering from 2021 of the data centre campus next to the Susquehanna power plant.

 World Nuclear News | Linxon

Berwick, Pa. — A new breakthrough has been achieved with the completion of the first nuclear-powered data center in the United States located in Berwick, Pennsylvania.

The facility, directly connected to the Susquehanna Nuclear Power Plant, is set to host a range of services, including Bitcoin mining and cloud computing.

According to World Nuclear News, Cumulus Data, a subsidiary of independent power producer Talen Energy, has finished construction on the powered shell for the data center, which will be powered by a 2.5-gigawatt nuclear power station.

The data center is located on a 1,200-acre campus outside of Berwick, Pennsylvania, boasts a size of 300,000 square feet, and a capacity of 48 megawatts.

The new nuclear-powered data center marks a significant step towards making Bitcoin mining more mainstream and sustainable. The zero-carbon data center is expected to make a significant contribution to the reduction of carbon emissions in the industry.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.