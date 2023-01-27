Berwick, Pa. — A new breakthrough has been achieved with the completion of the first nuclear-powered data center in the United States located in Berwick, Pennsylvania.

The facility, directly connected to the Susquehanna Nuclear Power Plant, is set to host a range of services, including Bitcoin mining and cloud computing.

According to World Nuclear News, Cumulus Data, a subsidiary of independent power producer Talen Energy, has finished construction on the powered shell for the data center, which will be powered by a 2.5-gigawatt nuclear power station.

The data center is located on a 1,200-acre campus outside of Berwick, Pennsylvania, boasts a size of 300,000 square feet, and a capacity of 48 megawatts.

The new nuclear-powered data center marks a significant step towards making Bitcoin mining more mainstream and sustainable. The zero-carbon data center is expected to make a significant contribution to the reduction of carbon emissions in the industry.

