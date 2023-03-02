For the first time since the mid-90s, Elizabethtown College women's basketball program has achieved consecutive seasons reaching the NCAA Division III Tournament, and Northcentral Pennsylvania athletes are a big reason why.

The Elizabethtown Blue Jays roster is full of talent from PIAA's District IV, including three starters, two of which were recently honored by the Landmark Conference.

Junior forward and Sullivan County graduate Jessica King arrived on campus first. Loyalsock guard Summer McNulty and Mount Carmel post DaniRae Renno came next. Add Freshman forward Allyia Kennedy from Loyalsock to this years roster and its clear the Blue Jays have found a recruiting hot bed in Northcentral Pennsylvania.

It did not take long for the ladies from up north to start paying huge dividends for the Blue Jays.

After her freshmen season was cancelled due to COVID, King became a starter the following year and lead the team in rebounding. King has become irreplaceable for the Blue Jays, averaging nearly eight rebounds and over one steal and block per game for her career.

Sophomore's Summer McNulty and DaniRae Renno were named to the All-Landmark Conference First Team this week for the 2022-23 season. McNulty has recorded 11 games of 20 or more points through 26 games, while Renno leads the Landmark Conference and Region in field goal percentage and is also the top shot blocker in the conference.

Kennedy has made appearances in 20 out of 26 games, scoring in 14 of them —an impressive accomplishment for the former Lancer, and difficult task as a freshman on an established team trying to play deeper into the postseason.

It was a dream start to the season for the Jays as they opened 13-0, the best for the program since the 1986-87 campaign. Elizabethtown's 22 wins this season are also the most for an Elizabethtown team since 1998-99.

The Blue Jays were rewarded with an at-large bid and are set to face Stevens in the First Round of the NCAA tournament on March 3 at 6 p.m.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.