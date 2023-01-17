A family in Pennsylvania is seeking answers after their dog, Hunter, was shot and killed by a hunter in Berks County.

The tragic incident occurred on Jan. 7 when Hunter was out on a walk with his owner and another dog. The hunter mistook Hunter for a coyote, who was wearing reflective collars and harnesses, and shot him.

Pennsylvania law enforcement officials have ruled out charges against the hunter, stating that there were no game law violations and that the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, there is "no closed season" on hunting coyotes. Their website states that coyotes may be hunted outside of big game season with either a hunting license or a furtaker license, and without the requirement of wearing orange.

However, the family is still pursuing legal action against the hunter, despite the officials' statement. The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for legal expenses to bring a civil case against the hunter and other parties who they believe may be held accountable.

