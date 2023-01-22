NCPA Exclusive Cover Copy 9-1.png

Lawmakers in Pennsylvania are pushing for a bill that would accelerate the state's plans to provide digital driver's licenses.

According to a report from Patch.com, the new legislation would not eliminate the need for a physical copy of the license, but would provide an additional way for people to present identification.

Patch reports that the bill calls for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to develop an app for downloading and renewing licenses for a reasonable fee. Mobile driver's licenses offer enhanced security as users can choose which personal information to withhold when presenting it.

Patch also shared a similar bill passed in Louisiana in 2016 that the proposal is based upon. The concept is already in use in 10 states, including Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, Georgia, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Utah, as well as Puerto Rico.

It is not yet clear if the Pennsylvania license would also be an app, or accessible on mobile devices in some other way.

